SHADOW BOXING

U.S. Petty Officers 2nd Class Lamonte Jordan and 3rd Class Mustapha Cunningham practice boxing in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the North Arabian Sea, July 23, 2013. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.