GETTING CERTIFIED Soldiers and airmen move a simulated patient as part of a process to get certified for a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear-enhanced response force during 2013 Vigilant Guard in Adams County, Colo., July 19, 2013. The certification mission is to search, extract, chemically decontaminate and provide first-line medical care to civilian victims of a large-scale disaster. Photo By: VIRIN: 567934-B-KOL65-512.jpg