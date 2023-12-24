An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers and airmen move a simulated patient as part of a process to get certified for a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear-enhanced response force during 2013 Vigilant Guard in Adams County, Colo., July 19, 2013. The certification mission is to search, extract, chemically decontaminate and provide first-line medical care to civilian victims of a large-scale disaster.

GETTING CERTIFIED

Soldiers and airmen move a simulated patient as part of a process to get certified for a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear-enhanced response force during 2013 Vigilant Guard in Adams County, Colo., July 19, 2013. The certification mission is to search, extract, chemically decontaminate and provide first-line medical care to civilian victims of a large-scale disaster.

Photo Gallery