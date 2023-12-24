MIDNIGHT MISSION

U.S. Marines prepare to collect simulated enemy casualties and weapons during a mechanized raid at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2013. The Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are participating in Talisman Saber 2013, a bilateral training exercise to enhance multilateral collaboration between U.S. and Australian forces for future combined operations, humanitarian assistance and natural disaster response.