An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines prepare to collect simulated enemy casualties and weapons during a mechanized raid at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2013. The Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are participating in Talisman Saber 2013, a bilateral training exercise to enhance multilateral collaboration between U.S. and Australian forces for future combined operations, humanitarian assistance and natural disaster response.

MIDNIGHT MISSION

U.S. Marines prepare to collect simulated enemy casualties and weapons during a mechanized raid at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2013. The Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are participating in Talisman Saber 2013, a bilateral training exercise to enhance multilateral collaboration between U.S. and Australian forces for future combined operations, humanitarian assistance and natural disaster response.

Photo Gallery