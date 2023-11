WATER SURVIVAL

Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Horton stays afloat while being dragged by a parachute harness during water survival training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2013. Horton is the commander, 52nd Operations Group. Pilots must learn how to disengage from a parachute while being dragged across open water by the wind to ensure their safety in real-world situations.