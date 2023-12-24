An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

E-2C Hawkeyes from the Liberty Bells of Airborne Early Warning Squadron 115, left; F/A-18E Super Hornets from the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron 115, middle, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron 195 fly over the USS George Washington in the Coral Sea, July 28, 2013. The George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, are currently participating in exercise Talisman Saber 2013.

Photo Gallery