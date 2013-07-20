An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Matthew Bollig, front, and Pfc. Ryan Kelly, fire an 83 mm high explosive dual-purpose rocket from a shoulder-fired multipurpose assault weapon in a paired volley fire at the Infantry Platoon Battle Course, Range 10, in the Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, July 20, 2013. The mock attack was part of Exercise Lava Viper, a battalion-level combined-arms exercise designed to enhance the abilities of ground combat and support element Marines.

