HELICOPTER HOIST

Crews hoist U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Shrouds into an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter as part of aeromedical evacuation training during Warrior and Global Medic exercises on Fort McCoy, Wis., July 27, 2013. Warrior Exercise 86-13-01 enables units to rehearse military maneuvers and tactics. Global Medic 2013 is an annual field training exercise to replicate all aspects of theater combat medical support. Shrouds is assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, Fort Knox, Ky.