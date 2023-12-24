MOCK PATIENTS

Air Force Tech. Sgts. Nicholas Payne, left, and Kenneth Holiness prepare mock patients for aeromedical evacuation aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft during Warrior and Global Medic exercises on Fort McCoy, Wis., July 27, 2013. Payne and Holiness are assigned to the 94th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. Warrior Exercise enables units to rehearse military maneuvers. Global Medic 2013 is an annual field exercise that replicates all aspects of theater combat medical support.