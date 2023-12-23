An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Alvarez inspects fuel samples for bottom sediment and water in the oil lab aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble after refueling at sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon to support Talisman Saber 2013, an exercise in the Coral Sea, July 27, 2013. The biennial training exercise aims to improve Australian and U.S. combat readiness and interoperability.

FUEL SAMPLES

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Alvarez inspects fuel samples for bottom sediment and water in the oil lab aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble after refueling at sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon to support Talisman Saber 2013, an exercise in the Coral Sea, July 27, 2013. The biennial training exercise aims to improve Australian and U.S. combat readiness and interoperability.

Photo Gallery