RUBBLE SEARCH

Army Sgt. Manuel Lechuga, right, and Army Pvt. Nick Knappe, left, search a rubble pile for mock victims during a natural disaster training scenario as part of exercise Vigilant Guard 2013 in Northglenn, Colo., July 24, 2013. Lechuga and Knappe are assigned to the Colorado National Guard's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear - Enhanced Response Force Package.