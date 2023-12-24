An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. sailors hook cargo to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during vertical replenishment training aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely in the Mediterranean Sea, July 31, 2013. The Gravely is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. The Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74.

VERTICAL TRAINING

