NIGHT LIGHT

Illumination rounds light the way for forward observers to adjust artillery and mortar fire during a night portion of a four-day, live-fire exercise following the end of Talisman Saber 2013 in Townshend Island, Australia, Aug. 2, 2013. The live-fire exercise included the coordination of fire-support assets from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Australian army and several ships.