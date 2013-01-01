An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Illumination rounds light the way for forward observers to adjust artillery and mortar fire during a night portion of a four-day, live-fire exercise following the end of Talisman Saber 2013 in Townshend Island, Australia, Aug. 2, 2013. The live-fire exercise included the coordination of fire-support assets from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Australian army and several ships.

NIGHT LIGHT

Photo Gallery