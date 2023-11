SNIFFING FOR WEAPONS

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Quinton McCloud, right, and Zamp, a military working dog trained to detect improvised explosive devices, search inside an Afghan compound for any evidence of insurgency and weapons during Operation Grizzly IV near Patrol Base Boldak in Helmand province, Afghanistan, July 29, 2013. McCloud is assigned to Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment.