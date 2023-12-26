COLD AND WET

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tracy Tucker endures cold and rainy conditions while working as a safety spotter during Global Medic 2013, an exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., July 27, 2013. The U.S. Air Force and Army reserves participate in the exercise, which is designed to replicate all aspects of combat medical service support. Tucker is a flight nurse with the 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.