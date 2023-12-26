An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tracy Tucker endures cold and rainy conditions while working as a safety spotter during Global Medic 2013, an exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., July 27, 2013. The U.S. Air Force and Army reserves participate in the exercise, which is designed to replicate all aspects of combat medical service support. Tucker is a flight nurse with the 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.

COLD AND WET

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tracy Tucker endures cold and rainy conditions while working as a safety spotter during Global Medic 2013, an exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., July 27, 2013. The U.S. Air Force and Army reserves participate in the exercise, which is designed to replicate all aspects of combat medical service support. Tucker is a flight nurse with the 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.

Photo Gallery