RAIDING CRAFT

Marines approach the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in a combat rubber raiding craft following a simulated boat assault to support a certification exercise in the Coral Sea, Aug. 8, 2013. The Richard is the flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group, and with the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is conducting a certification exercise in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.