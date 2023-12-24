An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Cpl. Luis Colomadera, Spc. Benny Quinones, Sgt. Arnaldo Rosado and Cpl. Bryan Nieves prepare to connect the reach pendants on an Humvee to a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a slingload exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Aug. 4, 2013. Colomadera, Quinones, Rosado and Nieves are cargo specialists assigned to the 390th Seaport Operations Company from Ceiba, Puerto Rico.

CARGO SPECIALISTS

Army Cpl. Luis Colomadera, Spc. Benny Quinones, Sgt. Arnaldo Rosado and Cpl. Bryan Nieves prepare to connect the reach pendants on an Humvee to a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a slingload exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Aug. 4, 2013. Colomadera, Quinones, Rosado and Nieves are cargo specialists assigned to the 390th Seaport Operations Company from Ceiba, Puerto Rico.

Photo Gallery