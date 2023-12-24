CARGO SPECIALISTS

Army Cpl. Luis Colomadera, Spc. Benny Quinones, Sgt. Arnaldo Rosado and Cpl. Bryan Nieves prepare to connect the reach pendants on an Humvee to a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a slingload exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Aug. 4, 2013. Colomadera, Quinones, Rosado and Nieves are cargo specialists assigned to the 390th Seaport Operations Company from Ceiba, Puerto Rico.