An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Nicholas Moore jumps over a ditch during a cordon and search event during Khaan Quest 2013 at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, Aug. 08, 2013. Moore is assigned to the 3rd Marine Division's 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. The United States and Mongolia sponsor the annual exercise to strengthen the capabilities of U.S., Mongolian and other forces in international peace support operations.

DITCH DISTANCE

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Nicholas Moore jumps over a ditch during a cordon and search event during Khaan Quest 2013 at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, Aug. 08, 2013. Moore is assigned to the 3rd Marine Division's 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. The United States and Mongolia sponsor the annual exercise to strengthen the capabilities of U.S., Mongolian and other forces in international peace support operations.

Photo Gallery