A U.S. Coast Guardsman is lowered from a HH-65C Dolphin helicopter to assist an airman out of the water during a joint training exercise in Port Republic, N.J., Aug. 9, 2013. The airman is assigned to the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, and the aircrew is assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City. The 177th Fighter Wing and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City are both based out of the Atlantic City International Airport, N.J.

WATER RESCUE

