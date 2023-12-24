MAINTENANCE CHECK

U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Jason D. Launder, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noe L. Munoz troubleshoot and replace the landing gear system on an AV-8B Harrier aircraft on Camp Bastion in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Aug. 9, 2013. Launder, an avionics technician, and Munoz, a collateral duty inspector, are both with Marine Attack Squadron 311. Maintenance was conducted to ensure the aircraft met the operational standards for flight.