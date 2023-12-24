EXERCISE DIRECTION

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholas Moore shouts orders to his team during a cordon and search event during Exercise Khaan Quest 2013 at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, Aug. 08, 2013. Moore is assigned to the 3rd Marine Division's 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. The United States and Mongolia sponsor the annual exercise to strengthen the capabilities of U.S., Mongolian and other forces in international peace support operations.