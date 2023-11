DJIBOUTI FREE FALL

A U.S. Marine free falls from a KC-130J Super Hercules during parachute operations over Djibouti, Aug. 10, 2013. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility aboard the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, which serves as a sea-based, expeditionary crisis response force.