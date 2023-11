AIRDROP MISSION

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael R. Brown II, left, and Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kraatz, right, check the seal around a C-130's ramp after releasing cargo during an airdrop mission over Afghanistan, Aug. 2, 2013. Brown and Kraatz, aircraft loadmasters, are assigned to the 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron.