REALISTIC EXERCISE

A airman walks down a hallway towards the flames during training at the Suffolk County Fire Academy in Yaphank, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2013. The airman is a firefighter assigned to the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing on Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, NY. The firefighters reviewed basic skills in a realistic training environment under the eye of civilian firefighter trainers.