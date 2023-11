CHIEF'S PHOTO

Jordanian Lt. Gen. Mashal al-Zaben, Jordan's defense chief, shows U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a photo of a dignified transfer of a Jordanian soldier by U.S. troops during a visit in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 143, 2013. Dempsey is visiting leaders in Jordan and Israel.