RED FLAG REFUELING

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft, below, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft for its refueling during Red Flag-Alaska 13-3, a series of exercises over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Aug. 14, 2013. The exercises provide offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support and employment training for large forces in a simulated combat environment.