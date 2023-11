TACTICAL LOAD

Army Spc. Roger Lewis carries Pfc. Jeremy McCrae to an extraction point during tactical training on Fort A.P. Hill, Va., Aug. 13, 2013. In a real-life situation, casualties are carried to an extraction point where they can be evacuated to receive medical aid. Lewis and McCrae are infantrymen assigned to Company C, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard."