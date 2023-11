OPTIC SCAN

U.S. Army Sgt. Justin A. Clymer uses his weapon's optic lens to scan his sector during a patrol to clear roads of explosive devices in Khowst province, Afghanistan, Aug. 14, 2013. Clymer, a combat engineer, is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company A, 4th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team.