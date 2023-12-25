FLIGHT FORMATION Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 5 fly in formation over the aircraft carrier USS George Washington during an air-power demonstration in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 20, 2013. The Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.05 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 970295-P-TEH81-615.jpg Photo Gallery