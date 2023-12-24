PENTAGON DISCUSSIONS

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, second on left, meets with India's National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, right, at the Pentagon, Aug. 20, 2013. Pentagon Press Secretary George Little said Hagel emphasized the Defense Department's commitment to continued defense cooperation during the meeting and expressed his condolences to the families of the sailors who died in the INS Sindhurakshak submarine accident last week.