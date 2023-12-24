PRESSURE POINTS

Mongolian Junior Sgt. G. Enkhtuushin uses pressure points on Junior Sgt. U. Bazarvaani following a demonstration by U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Alan Stowers during a seminar on nonlethal weapons at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, Aug. 20, 2013. Stowers and other instructors led classes on using nonlethal tactics to control suspects while minimizing fatalities and permanent injury. The instructors are assigned to 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force.