TEAM LEAD

Army Staff Sgt. Paul Bryant leads a team of service members participating in the Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta while recuperating from injuries to promote public awareness and increase opportunities for injured troops in Honolulu, Aug. 18, 2013. The event, part of the 12th annual Duke's OceanFest, included teams racing in six-person canoes in the Pacific Ocean between the Hale Koa Hotel for military members and the U.S. Army Museum.