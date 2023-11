HAWAII ARRIVAL

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, right, is greeted by Navy Adm. Samuel J. Locklear III, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, upon his arrival on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2013. Hagel kicked off a four-nation trip to Southeast Asia with his stop in Hawaii, where he later addressed troops on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay.