CAPTAIN'S CUP

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Zach Young, right, reaches for an opponent's flag during a Captain's Cup flag football game during a tournament on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Aug. 21, 2013. The tournament, part of a Morale, Welfare and Recreation activity, supports camaraderie on the base. Young is assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels.