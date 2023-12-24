NIGHT COVER

As seen through a night-vision device, U.S. Marines and Afghan forces exit a CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft after an operation on Camp Bastion in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2013. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462 provided aerial support to the Marines and Afghan forces during an interdiction operation. The Marines are assigned to Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment.