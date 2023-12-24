PATROL POSTURE

U.S. Army Pfc. Nicholas Peterson, foreground, provides security with his team during a patrol around Forward Operating Base Fenty in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, Aug. 22, 2013. Peterson is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The purpose of the early morning patrol was to check the security of Fenty's perimeter as well as engage the people living in the area.