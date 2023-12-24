TELLING HIS STORY

Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. Ty Michael Carter holds back tears as he tells his story during a ceremony in his honor at the Pentagon, Aug. 27, 2013. Carter, 33, the fifth living recipient of the military's top honor, was recognized for his valor on Combat Outpost Keating, Afghanistan, Oct. 3, 2009. President Barack Obama presented the medal to Carter at the White House, Aug. 26, 2013.