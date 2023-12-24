An official website of the United States Government 
Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. Ty Michael Carter and his wife, Shannon, receive applause as the Hall of Heroes plaque bearing his name is unveiled at the Pentagon, Aug. 27, 2013. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, far left, hosted the ceremony for the soldier, the fifth living recipient of the military's top honor, for valor on Combat Outpost Keating, Afghanistan, Oct. 3, 2009.

HALL OF HEROES

