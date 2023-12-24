HARBOR SAIL

The USS Constitution sets sail in Boston Harbor to commemorate the 201st anniversary of Constitution's battle with HMS Guerriere in the War of 1812 in Boston, Aug. 23, 2013. The sail of the three-masted heavy frigate also marked the culmination of a week of seamanship and leadership training for more than 150 chief petty officer selectees living aboard "Old Ironsides'" for Chief Petty Officer Heritage Week.