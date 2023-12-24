WILDFIRE FIGHTERS

Army Chief Warrant Officer Chris Aylstock, Capt. Colton Brauer and Sgt. Chris Boni battle the wildfire over Yosemite National Park, Calif., Aug. 22, 2013. The California National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks and HH-60 Pave Hawks are in full force supporting the U.S. Forest Service and California firefighters. Aylstock, Brauer and Boni are assigned to 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment.