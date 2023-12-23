MORNING BRIEFING

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Arrio Granum, center, briefs soldiers before a patrol around Forward Operating Base Fenty in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2013. The morning patrol was to check the security of the base's perimeter and engage area residents. Granum is a platoon leader assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.