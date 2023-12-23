An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jameson Dudley, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. Nijoku Odom, right, throw leaflets from a KC-130 Super Hercules aircraft over southern Afghanistan, Aug. 28, 2013. Dudley, a crew master, is assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252, and Odom, an intelligence analyst, is assigned to the 303rd Psychological Operations Company. Crews dropped leaflets to support operations to defeat insurgency influence in the area.

LEAFLET TOSS

Photo Gallery