LEAFLET FLIGHT

U.S. Army Sgt. Lisa Swan, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Szombathelyi watch leaflets fall out of a KC-130 Super Hercules aircraft over southern Afghanistan, Aug. 28, 2013. Swan, a psychological specialist, is assigned to the 303rd Psychological Operations Company, and Szombathelyi, a load master, is assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252. Crews dropped leaflets to support operations to defeat insurgency influence in the area.