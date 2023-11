MORNING MAKEUP

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryne Larson applies camouflage paint to his face before conducting an amphibious training raid for Tropic Thunder, an exercise on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Aug. 30, 2013. Larson, a team leader, is assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.