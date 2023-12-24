An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

As seen through a night-vision device, Air Force Airman First Class Joshua Darins paints a target with a laser for an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during live-fire training at Warren Grove Gunnery Range in Ocean County, N.J., Aug. 29, 2013. Darins, a tactical air control party airmen, is assigned to the New Jersey Air National Guard's 227th Air Support Operations Squadron, 177th Fighter Wing.

LASER LIGHT

Photo Gallery