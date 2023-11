OVER KABUL

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chuck Nadd, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Darren Dreher, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bruce Kleckner and U.S. Army Sgt. Jay Herring fly a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to move personnal over Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 4, 2013. Nadd and Dreher, pilots, and Kleckner and Herring, crew chiefs, are assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion General Support, 104th Aviation Regiment.