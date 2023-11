ENEMY EXERCISE

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Oates engages a simulated enemy force with an M240B machine gun during Koolendong, an exercise in Australia, Sept. 2, 2013. Oates, a machine gunner, is assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force Darwin. Throughout the exercise, Marines from the unit conducted day and night live-fire training.