AMMO EXERCISE

U.S. Navy sailors prepare ammunition for a live-fire exercise on the USS Germantown in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 6, 2013. The Germantown is part of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. The sailors are assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship.