Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Pfc. Jordan Adams provides security from a hilltop during a meeting with Afghan national police in Bagram in Afghanistan's Parwan province, Sept. 7, 2013. Adams is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's 3rd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. The national police, one of the critical elements of Afghan national security forces, have assumed responsibility for security throughout Afghanistan.

BAGRAM SECURITY

