CHAIRMAN'S REMARKS Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington D.C., Sept. 10, 2013. Dempsey testified with Secretary of State John F. Kerry and Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to seek congressional approval for a limited military strike in Syria in response to its government's alleged use of chemical weapons.