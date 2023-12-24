An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel offers remarks during a remembrance ceremony to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon at the Pentagon Memorial, Sept. 11, 2013. Hagel, President Barack Obama, right, and Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, (not pictured), chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke at the event for family members of those killed in the terrorist attack twelve years ago.

HAGEL REMARKS

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel offers remarks during a remembrance ceremony to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon at the Pentagon Memorial, Sept. 11, 2013. Hagel, President Barack Obama, right, and Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, (not pictured), chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke at the event for family members of those killed in the terrorist attack twelve years ago.

Photo Gallery